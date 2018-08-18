Nicki Minaj Reveals the Best Compliment Beyonce Ever Gave Her

Nicki Minaj is spilling about her longtime friend Beyonce!

The 35-year-old rapper revealed how the women hype each other up and the best compliment she’s received from Bey.

“One time she did say, which I thought was a really sweet compliment, she said that when I was almost on national TV with my boobs out on an award show because I couldn’t zip my dress up in time, she was like, ‘Oh my God I have so much respect for that, for the way you handled that. That was so professional. You didn’t miss your cue! You went out there with that dress the way it was…You were on that stage when your first line came on. You did what you had to do!’” Nicki explained on SiriusXM Shade 45.

She continued, “So I was very proud to get a compliment like that from her because I was devastated and humiliated to be on stage with half of my torso out zipping up a dress on a live award show.”

