Rosamund Pike Says She Was Asked to Strip Down for Bond Girl Audition

Rosamund Pike played one of the Bond girls in the 2002 movie Die Another Day and she is opening up about her audition for the film.

The actress was just 21-years-old at the time when she was asked to drop her dress during the audition, though she refused.

“My first audition was for a Bond film and I remember them saying I was to drop my dress and appear in my underwear,” Rosamund said during an “Audible Session” interview (via THR). “On the day, I don’t know how I got the resolve and strength of mind, but I just thought ‘Actually sod that, if they’re gonna see me in my underwear, they better give me the job.’ So, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to take off a dress in the audition for this tape to be sent around Los Angeles and to be judged on that.’”

Rosamund arrived at the audition dressed for the part, but the costume designer told her to wear something else.

“I realized I was in a completely different world and way out of my depth. So, I put on this shimmering sheath, or whatever the order of the day was, but I didn’t drop it,” she said.

Rosamund added that she felt comfortable on the set of the film.