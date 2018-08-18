Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 3:30 am

Salma Hayek Dons Colorful Floral Dress for Dinner With Husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek Dons Colorful Floral Dress for Dinner With Husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek turns heads in a colorful floral-print dress while stepping out for dinner!

The 51-year-old Grown Ups actress was spotted wrapping up her meal at Craig’s on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her businessman husband Francois-Henri Pinault and film studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Salma paired her Gucci dress with a denim jacket, red, white, and blue wedges, a matching Gucci purse, and red lipstick, putting her stunning wedding ring on display.

She stopped to sign autographs for fans on her way out.

ICYMI, earlier this week, Salma and her daughter Valentina posed for the cameras after dinner in Beverly Hills!

10+ pictures inside of Salma Hayek leaving dinner…

