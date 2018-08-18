Selena Gomez Gets Matching Tattoos with Her Four Best Friends!

Selena Gomez is showing off her new ink!

While celebrating her friend Courtney Barry‘s 26th birthday, the 26-year-old singer and her other best friends Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook all got matching tattoos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

“Best friend turned 26. Part 2. #4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack 🙄 it’s a dot! 🤦🏽‍♀️,” Selena captioned gallery on Instagram of her friends getting “4″ tattoos – which she got on her forearm.

That wasn’t the only tattoo Selena got that day.

Selena and Courtney also got matching “1″ tattoos on their rib cages.

“And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1,” Selena also wrote.

See photos from Selena’s Instagram in the gallery below!