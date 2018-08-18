Selena Gomez Shares Inspiring Message About Her Kidney Transplant During WE Day

Selena Gomez opened up about her kidney transplant during WE Day!

The 26-year-old songstress took the stage during the annual event, which took place in April, but aired on television on Friday night (August 18).

During the show, Selena helped introduce eight-year-old Nellie Mainor, who suffers from a rare kidney disease.

“You are focusing on making the world a more hopeful place and you encourage me and all of my friends to do the same,” Selena said to the audience.

She continued, “As maybe some of you know, I had a kidney transplant this year and so many people from across the country reached out and they offered their support. And others told me how hearing my story helped them find their own courage and helped other people want to get involved and donate. They reminded me how lucky I am to have a platform where I can share with you guys and I can pay the love forward.”

Check out Selena‘s entire message below…