Social Media Star Aaron Carpenter Reveals His Advice for Growing Your Social Media Audience

Aaron Carpenter is one of the biggest social media stars out there today and he’s working on breaking into the music business!

The 19-year-old, who grew up in Louisiana, opened up to RAW with his advice for growing a social media audience.

“It’s kind of cliché to say but… be genuine. Be original and think out of the box. And go for it, don’t half go for it. Fully go for it!” Aaron said.

Aaron also opened up about the advice that his best friend and roommate Cameron Dallas gave him.

“Same advice I’ve passed along–just be original. I do what I like, not what other people are telling me to do,” he said.

