Tent at Backstreet Boys Concert Collapses, Injuring Multiple Fans

At least 14 fans have been injured after a tent collapsed on them as they waited outside a Backstreet Boys concert.

Fans were waiting outside of the WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma were rushed to the hospital after a storm knocked down a pavilion collapsed on them, dropping a metal awning on them, ET Canada reports.

According to an official statement from Winstar, the resort staff told concertgoers to seek shelter after they noticed lightning in the distance, but about 150 fans “did not heed the staff’s warnings” and stayed outside.

“At approximately 5:30pm, the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 70-80 mile an hour winds and heavy rain,” Winstar spokeswoman Kym Koch Thompson said in the statement. “14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two have already been released.”

Band mates – Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell – have not commented on the incident yet.