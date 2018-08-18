Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra &amp; Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Green Outfit to Match Her SUV!

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Green Outfit to Match Her SUV!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 10:06 pm

Tent at Backstreet Boys Concert Collapses, Injuring Multiple Fans

Tent at Backstreet Boys Concert Collapses, Injuring Multiple Fans

At least 14 fans have been injured after a tent collapsed on them as they waited outside a Backstreet Boys concert.

Fans were waiting outside of the WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma were rushed to the hospital after a storm knocked down a pavilion collapsed on them, dropping a metal awning on them, ET Canada reports.

According to an official statement from Winstar, the resort staff told concertgoers to seek shelter after they noticed lightning in the distance, but about 150 fans “did not heed the staff’s warnings” and stayed outside.

“At approximately 5:30pm, the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 70-80 mile an hour winds and heavy rain,” Winstar spokeswoman Kym Koch Thompson said in the statement. “14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two have already been released.”

Band mates – Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell – have not commented on the incident yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Backstreet Boys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande got tearful while talking about the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Joey King spills on what its like to watch her Instagram follower count skyrocket - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner just scored her first Vogue cover - TooFab
  • Jennifer Lopez explains on why she's returning to romantic comedy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • KJ Apa opened up about stepping into his The Hate U Give role - Just Jared Jr