Sat, 18 August 2018 at 10:41 pm

Winona Ryder Reveals She & Keanu Reeves Might Be Married!

Winona Ryder Reveals She & Keanu Reeves Might Be Married!

Winona Ryder poses with co-star Keanu Reeves as they arrive at a photo call for their upcoming movie Destination Wedding on Saturday afternoon (August 18) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Stranger Things actress kept things chic in a blazer, white T-shirt, and trousers while the 53-year-old actor stuck with his signature black suit over a black T-shirt.

While they attended the press event, Winona revealed that she and Keanu might actually have been married while they filmed the 1992 movie Bram Stoker’s Dracula!

“We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” Winona told EW. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

When Keanu asked, “We said yes?” Winona responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” To which Keanu came to the conclusion, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Destination Wedding hits theaters on August 31.

Check out the trailer below!
