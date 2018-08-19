2 Chainz Marries Kesha Ward Surrounded By Celebrity Pals!

Top Stories
Sun, 19 August 2018 at 8:48 am

2 Chainz has officially tied-the-knot with his longtime love Kesha Ward!

The 40-year-old rapper and his wife said “I do” on Saturday (August 18) at the hotel Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami, Fla.

Guests at the wedding included Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and Gucci Mane. You can see photos of Kim and Kanye heading to the wedding if you missed it!

2 Chainz confirmed the marriage news on his Instagram account, writing, “Chainz’s,” and posting a family photo.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
