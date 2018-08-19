Top Stories
Sun, 19 August 2018 at 9:36 am

Amber Rose Checks Out Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Restaurant

Amber Rose Checks Out Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Restaurant

Amber Rose hit up Nick Cannon‘s Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar & Restaurant on Saturday night (August 18) in Miami, Fla.

The 34-year-old Slut Walk founder posed for photos around the bar and restaurant while enjoying her fun night out on the town.

If you don’t know, Amber and her ex Wiz Khalifa appeared on an episode of Nick‘s MTV show a few years ago, back in 2014.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Amber Rose

