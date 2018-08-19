Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Ariana Grande Details Pete Davidson's Simple Proposal

Ariana Grande wears a Sweetener sweater as she leaves her apartment building on Sunday afternoon (August 19) in New York City.

The 25-year-old “Get Well Soon” singer was joined by her friend Doug Middlebrook.

Ariana‘s fiance Pete Davidson was also seen leaving the building while wearing a similar Sweetener hoodie.

In a recent interview with her good friend Zach Sang, Ariana detailed how Pete proposed to her.

“It was just really simple and really sweet,” she said on his podcast at a Sweetener listening party. “We were just like hanging out and he had a ring and he just asked me. It was really sweet. He didn’t get on a knee or anything, thank God…oh my God, that would’ve been so googly.”

Ariana added that she didn’t think that she would ever get married, but then she knew when she found the right person.

“I’m not like a very traditional person, so the fact that I’m even getting married is something I never even saw coming,” Ariana added. “I never saw that coming, like, I never wanted that, like, I was, ‘F–k that, there’s no point.’ I was like, ‘What’s the point?’ And then I kinda understood it when it was like, with the right person.”
