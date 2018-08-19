Asia Argento Reportedly Paid Off Her Own Accuser Following Harvey Weinstein Accusations

Top Stories
Sun, 19 August 2018 at 11:43 pm

Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct last year and became a vocal member of the #MeToo movement, reportedly reached a settlement with her own accuser according to a bombshell report by The New York Times on Sunday (August 19).

The accuser, 22-year-old Jimmy Bennett, once played her son in 2004′s The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.

The report claims that after Asia made the allegations against Harvey, she paid a $380,000 financial agreement with Jimmy, who claimed that Asia sexually assaulted him two months after his 17th birthday years ago in a California hotel room.

The report also alleges that Asia‘s former boyfriend, the late Anthony Bourdain, “helped Ms. Argento navigate the matter.”

Among the documents that the NYT received was reportedly a selfie of Asia and Jimmy lying in a bed together from May of 2013.

Asia did not respond to requests for comment from the NYT.

This story is still developing. For the full report, head to NYTimes.com.
