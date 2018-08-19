Top Stories
Sun, 19 August 2018 at 8:08 pm

Bella Thorne Brings Filthy Fangs Records to Billboard's Hot 100 Fest

Bella Thorne hits the stage for her set at Billboard Hot 100 Fest on Sunday (August 19) in Wantagh, New York.

The 20-year-old entertainer was backed up by her big sister Dani Thorne aka Com3t as DJ, and was joined by quite a few special guests.

Among those were boyfriend Mod Sun, Tana Mongeau, who she shared a kiss with on stage, MadeInTYO, and more. She even brought a fan on stage at one point.

The weather was set to be pouring rain at the time of Bella‘s set but luckily cleared up a bit just in time.

“Rehearsal yesterday & Billboard MAINSTAGE today!! Come see me and @com3tmusic @hot100fest and our special guests😍😍 CATCH US AT MAINSTAGEEEEE ps. I’m NERVOUS AS F–K” Bella wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.
