Blake Lively Looks Super Chic While Promoting Her Film 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Blake Lively stays looking stylish as ever!

The 30-year-old actress was seen stepping out for a full day of press to promote her new film A Simple Favor on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

Blake was all smiles as she made her way out in a white pinstripe suit, wearing pearl bracelets and earrings.

A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.