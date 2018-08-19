Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 6:22 pm

Blake Lively Looks Super Chic While Promoting Her Film 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Blake Lively Looks Super Chic While Promoting Her Film 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Blake Lively stays looking stylish as ever!

The 30-year-old actress was seen stepping out for a full day of press to promote her new film A Simple Favor on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake was all smiles as she made her way out in a white pinstripe suit, wearing pearl bracelets and earrings.

A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.

Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively nyc august 2018 01
blake lively nyc august 2018 02
blake lively nyc august 2018 03
blake lively nyc august 2018 04
blake lively nyc august 2018 05

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr