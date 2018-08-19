Blake Lively Looks Super Chic While Promoting Her Film 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!
Blake Lively stays looking stylish as ever!
The 30-year-old actress was seen stepping out for a full day of press to promote her new film A Simple Favor on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.
Blake was all smiles as she made her way out in a white pinstripe suit, wearing pearl bracelets and earrings.
A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy blogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town.