Camila Cabello Meets Gloria & Emilio Estefan at Miami 'Reputation Tour' Stop

Camila Cabello performs for the crowd at the reputation Tour stop at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night (August 18) in Miami, Fla.

The 21-year-old singer sang her heart out for her hometown crowd.

Later in the night, Camila got to meet fellow Cuban-American singers/couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan!

“So proud of @camila_cabello our home girl from both Miami & Havana, who killed it at the Hard Rock Stadium performing with the amazing @taylorswift and the talented @charli_xcx! What a great show of #girlpower #reputationstadiumtour ❤️❤️❤️,” Gloria wrote on her Instagram.

“it was such an honor to meet you,” Camila tweeted back, adding on Instagram, “such a dream to meet you yesterday @gloriaestefan and @emilioestefanjr”