Charlotte McKinney, Lucy Hale, & Shanina Shaik Launch New Kate Somerville Skincare Product

Charlotte McKinney, Lucy Hale, and Shanina Shaik snap photos in front of the flower background at the Kate Somerville +Retinol Vita C Power serum launch event held at the Kate Somerville Melrose Place Clinic on Friday (August 17) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were also joined by Kelly Osbourne, Jordyn Woods, celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, and DJ Nikki Pennie.

Guests enjoyed citrus inspired cocktails by Casamigos Tequila and wine from Fleurs de Prairie. They also were treated to Ruby Rockets popsicles and refreshments from GT’s Organic & Raw Kombucha, and Suja Juice.

Also pictured: Lucy stopping by Alfred Coffee + Kitchen in West Hollywood for a pick me up before the event.