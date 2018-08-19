'Crazy Rich Asians' Wins Weekend Box Office!

Crazy Rich Asians opened this weekend and earned $25.3 million!

The film is the first major studio film since 1993 to feature a nearly all-Asian cast, led by Constance Wu and Henry Golding. The film, which is getting rave reviews, is based on the book by Kevin Kwan. Be sure to check it out!

Jason Statham‘s The Meg came in second place at the box office this weekend, earning $21.1 million in its second weekend.

Rounding out the top five movies this weekend were Mile 22, Alpha, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which earned $13.6 million, $10.5 million, and $10.5 million, respectively.