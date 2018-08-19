Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 11:55 am

'Crazy Rich Asians' Wins Weekend Box Office!

'Crazy Rich Asians' Wins Weekend Box Office!

Crazy Rich Asians opened this weekend and earned $25.3 million!

The film is the first major studio film since 1993 to feature a nearly all-Asian cast, led by Constance Wu and Henry Golding. The film, which is getting rave reviews, is based on the book by Kevin Kwan. Be sure to check it out!

Jason Statham‘s The Meg came in second place at the box office this weekend, earning $21.1 million in its second weekend.

Rounding out the top five movies this weekend were Mile 22, Alpha, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which earned $13.6 million, $10.5 million, and $10.5 million, respectively.

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Box Office, Crazy Rich Asians

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr