Sun, 19 August 2018 at 10:40 am

Dwyane Wade Calls Out Former Teammate Jimmy Butler Over His Comment on Gabrielle Union's Instagram Photo

Dwyane Wade Calls Out Former Teammate Jimmy Butler Over His Comment on Gabrielle Union's Instagram Photo

It seems like there was a bit of an issue between former Chicago Bulls teammates Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

It all started when Gabrielle Union, who has been married to Dwyane since 2014, posted a very sexy photo from her vacation in Venice, Italy.

Jimmy, who now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, commented on the photo, “WELL DAMN!!”

Well, Dwyane saw Jimmy‘s comment, and he visited Jimmy‘s page and posted a comment on one of Jimmy‘s posts.

“Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like,” Dwyane posted, referring to Jimmy‘s “The good, the bad, and the ugly” caption he had on his new post.
