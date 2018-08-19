Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 1:09 pm

Eric Dane Grabs Lunch with a Mystery Woman!

Eric Dane Grabs Lunch with a Mystery Woman!

Eric Dane was seen out and about with a mystery woman!

The 45-year-old actor was seen grabbing some lunch with the woman at Alfred Tea Room on Friday afternoon (August 17) in West Hollywood, Calif. See the pics below!

Back in February, Eric and Rebecca Gayheart officially split and filed for divorce. The couple were married for fourteen years before announcing their split.

Check out the new photos of Eric Dane and the mystery women in the gallery…
