Exes Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Spend a Day at the Beach With the Kids!

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are spending some quality time together with the kids!

The 45-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and the 47-year-old actress were spotted hanging out together with their children (not pictured) at the beach on Sunday (August 19) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric Dane

Rebecca was also spotted walking with Chris Fraley.

If you didn’t know, Eric and Rebecca got married in 2004 and they have two daughters together: Billie, 8, and Georgia, 6. Rebecca filed for divorce in February of 2018 after 14 years of marriage.