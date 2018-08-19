Idris Elba Hits the Stage to Headline at Elrow Town London Festival!

Idris Elba is showing off his DJ skills!

The 45-year-old actor and musician hit the stage as a headliner at Elrow Town London Festival at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday (August 19) in London, England.

Idris kept it cool in a short sleeve shirt and a baseball cap as he entertained the massive crowd with his set.

One night before (August 18), Idris hit Libertine nightclub with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre for a fun night out.

