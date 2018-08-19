Janet Jackson & Daddy Yankee Attend Harlem Week 2018 Event in NYC!

Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee are visiting Harlem!

The two celebrated the release of their brand new single “Made For Now” at the 2018 Harlem Week Dancing In The Street event held at the Harlem Stage on Saturday (August 18) in New York City.

Janet even took the subway to the event!

Harlem Week runs through August 31 with music, dance performances and family events.

Janet will return to New York City on September 29, where she’ll be headlining the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.