Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Arriving to Church With Her Kids!

Jennifer Garner is looking so happy!

The 46-year-old actress was spotted arriving to church with her children (not pictured) on Sunday (August 19) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jennifer was all smiles as she stepped into the service. Her dad, William, and her sister, Susannah, also joined the family for the Sunday outing.

She looked chic in a black miniskirt and sandals as she made her way into the building.

Jennifer stepped out to promote her upcoming film Peppermint earlier in the weekend.