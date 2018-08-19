John Krasinski Jets To Atlanta to Meet Up with Wife Emily Blunt

John Krasinski keeps his head down as he makes his way through an airport on Friday afternoon (August 17) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 38-year-old actor/director looked buff in a gray T-shirt, black trousers, and a black baseball hat as he arrived back in the states after filming his new show Jack Ryan in Colombia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski

John jetted off to Atlanta to meet up with wife Emily Blunt who’s been filming her upcoming movie Jungle Cruise there.

John’s new show Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan debuts on Amazon Video on August 31.