Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Enjoy a Day at the Beach With Friends!

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd are enjoying a day at the beach!

The 50-year-old Deadpool 2 actor and the 30-year-old actress and model were spotted at the beach on Sunday (August 19) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Brolin

Kathryn showed off her growing baby bump while shirtless Josh enjoyed catching waves on his surf board.

The two were seen soaking up the sun together during an afternoon outing earler in the month in Los Angeles. They hopped on their bikes for a ride around town.