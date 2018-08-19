Katherine Schwarzenegger Meets Up With Her Family in Pacific Palisades!

Katherine Schwarzenegger is getting in some family time!

The 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted meeting up with her mother, her 20-year-old brother Christopher and her 27-year-old sister Christina at Cafe Vida on Sunday (August 19) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The family were spotted meeting up at the cafe in the morning before heading out for the day.

Katherine was seen making her way out after a dinner date with new boyfriend Chris Pratt earlier in the month in Hollywood. They enjoyed a nice meal at Beauty & Essex together.