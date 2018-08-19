Kelly Ripa Slams Haters for Saying She Got a Nose Job & Wears Veneers
Kelly Ripa is putting an end to rumors that she’s had work done to her face.
After posting a comparison photo of herself and her husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram from 1995 and 2009, users commented on the photo saying the 47-year-old morning talk show host had a nose job and wears veneers.
Kelly clapped back at the haters saying, “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”
Mark even joined in saying his wife has the “same nose” and owns a “fierce retainer.”
