Lana Del Rey Defends Her Decision to Perform in Israel in a Statement

Lana Del Rey is speaking out after being criticized for an upcoming performance in Israel.

The 33-year-old Lust For Life singer issued a statement via social media on Sunday (August 19) to explain her decision.

“I understand many of u are upset that we’re going to Tel Aviv for the Meteor festival…what I can tell you is I believe music is universal and should be used to bring us together,” she began.

“I would like to remind you that performing in Tel Aviv is not a political statement or a commitment to the politics there just as singing here in California doesn’t mean my views are in alignment w my current governments opinions or sometimes inhuman actions,” she wrote.

“I”m a simple singer, i’m doing my best to navigate the waters of the constant tumultous hardships in the war-torn countries all over the world that I travel through monthly. For the record I’m doing the best I can and my intentions are better than most peoples that I know.”

See her full statement below.