Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Caleb Followill!

Lily Aldridge is pregnant!

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel announced the news just moments ago on her Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a bikini and captioning the photo with, “SURPRISE.”

This will be the second child for Lily and her hubby, Kings of Leon‘s Caleb Followill. The couple are parents to a six-year-old daughter named Dixie Pearl Followill.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their upcoming baby!

