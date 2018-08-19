Lindsay Shookus Deletes Instagram After Ben Affleck's Date with Playboy Model

Lindsay Shookus has deleted her Instagram account.

This development comes just a few days after Ben Affleck was seen grabbing dinner with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, prompting rumors that Lindsay and Ben have split.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Shookus

If you attempt to go to Lindsay‘s Instagram account, @shookusshookus, the page is no longer available.

The last photos we have of Lindsay and Ben are from back in June.

There’s been no official word as to whether Lindsay and Ben have split or not.