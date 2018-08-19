Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 1:30 pm

Lindsay Shookus Deletes Instagram After Ben Affleck's Date with Playboy Model

Lindsay Shookus Deletes Instagram After Ben Affleck's Date with Playboy Model

Lindsay Shookus has deleted her Instagram account.

This development comes just a few days after Ben Affleck was seen grabbing dinner with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, prompting rumors that Lindsay and Ben have split.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Shookus

If you attempt to go to Lindsay‘s Instagram account, @shookusshookus, the page is no longer available.

The last photos we have of Lindsay and Ben are from back in June.

There’s been no official word as to whether Lindsay and Ben have split or not.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr