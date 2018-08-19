Look Back at the MTV VMAs Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

The 2018 MTV VMAs are set to air live tomorrow night (August 20), and we’re looking back at what the star-studded show looked like 10 years ago!

The 2008 MTV VMAs aired on September 7, 2008, live from Paramount Pictures Studios. The show was hosted by Russell Brand, and had Britney Spears winning big that night with a total of three awards (she won Video of the Year, Best Female Video, and Best Pop Video for “Piece of Me.”)

Guests at the show included Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Chris Brown, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner (who were at the height of their Twilight fame), Zac Efron, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, Jonah Hill, Lil’ Wayne, Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz, Seth Green, Tyga, Danity Kane, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Francia Raisa, Ashley Tisdale, Lauren Conrad, Ciara, Chace Crawford, Nicole Scherzinger, John Legend, and so many more!

