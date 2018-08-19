Mandy Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross & Angela Sarafyan Celebrate Costume Designers!

Mandy Moore and Tracee Ellis Ross had a night out last night to celebrate some of the Emmy nominees!

The two actresses were in attendance at the Harper’s BAZAAR and the Costume Designers Guild celebrate Excellence in Television Costume Design with the Emmy Nominated Costume Designers and exhibitors showcased at FIDM Museum and Galleries on Saturday (August 18) in Los Angeles.

Other celebs in attendance include Angela Sarafyan, Alison Brie, Sara Rue, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

The guests also enjoyed a private dinner presented by The Outnet.comm Nomad Hotel Los Angeles.