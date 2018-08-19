Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Mel B Arrives at Heathrow Airport in Style

Mel B struts her way through Heathrow airport on Friday afternoon (August 17) in London, England.

The 43-year-old America’s Got Talent judge looked super chic in blush-colored jumpsuit with a leopard-print jacket and matching heels for her flight into London.

Mel was in town to visit the prestigious dermatologist Dr. Nyla Raja for a consultation and a treatment at her clinic.

While stepping out for appointment, Mel looked sporty and stylish in a yellow tank top, shorts, and matching yellow pumps with white socks.
