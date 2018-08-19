Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 33 Months Sober

Top Stories
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating a major milestone in his sobriety!

The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (August 18) to reveal that he is officially 33 months sober.

“33 Months Clean & Sober #cleanchallenge Went from Running into a Wall to Down on One Knee . We do recover 🙏🏻,” Mike wrote on along with a photo of him wearing a neck brace after a drunken episode from season two of Jersey Shore along with a photo proposing to fiancee Lauren Pesce.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with new episodes on MTV with two-hour premiere on August 23.

Keep up the good work Mike!
