Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj is speaking out after debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (August 19) with her newest album, Queen, just below Travis Scott‘s Astroworld.

“Travis sold over 50K of these,” Nicki wrote with a screenshot of Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, which linked to the Travis shop to buy bundles for his upcoming tour.

“With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️,”

“My first album sold 400K. No one is doing that with debut albums now. So I’m so grateful. I lost out on 12 hours of sales and did 200K in one week after I was supposedly cancelled. I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won’t On Tuesday. I love you guys so much.”

“I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now!” she added.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

She also went in on Spotify: “Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time,” she wrote.

Nicki also called out her label, Republic Records: “My label didn’t want to defend me for fear of Spotify trying to teach Ariana a “lesson” too!”

