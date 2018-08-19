Top Stories
Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Approve of Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo - See His Comment!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Cardi B Has Something Huge Planned!

Sun, 19 August 2018 at 12:10 pm

Renee Zellweger Dines Out at Catch After Her Exciting Casting News

Renee Zellweger Dines Out at Catch After Her Exciting Casting News

Renee Zellweger dines out at Catch restaurant on Saturday night (August 18) in Los Angeles.

The actress was swarmed by fans as she was seen leaving the hot spot that evening. Renee was seen rocking a Texas Longhorns hat, which is the official sporting mascot of the University of Texas at Austin.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Renee Zellweger

Renee recently had some big casting news! Renee is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming original drama series What/If. The show is a social thriller that will explore the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. No release date has been set yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
renee zellweger dines out at catch 01
renee zellweger dines out at catch 02
renee zellweger dines out at catch 03
renee zellweger dines out at catch 04
renee zellweger dines out at catch 05

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Renee Zellweger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr