Renee Zellweger Dines Out at Catch After Her Exciting Casting News

Renee Zellweger dines out at Catch restaurant on Saturday night (August 18) in Los Angeles.

The actress was swarmed by fans as she was seen leaving the hot spot that evening. Renee was seen rocking a Texas Longhorns hat, which is the official sporting mascot of the University of Texas at Austin.

Renee recently had some big casting news! Renee is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming original drama series What/If. The show is a social thriller that will explore the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. No release date has been set yet.