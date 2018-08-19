Top Stories
Sun, 19 August 2018 at 4:07 pm

Selena Gomez Grabs Breakfast With Friends After Getting Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez Grabs Breakfast With Friends After Getting Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez keeps it sunny with a bright yellow shirt while leaving the Sheraton on Sunday morning (August 19) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old entertainer was joined by a few of her friends, including Ashley Cook and Caleb Stevens.

Selena and her friends have been celebrating Courtney Barry‘s 26th birthday all weekend long.

Earlier in the weekend, Selena, Courtney, Ashley and Raquelle Stevens all went out and got spontaneous matching tattoos of the number 4. Selena and Courtney also got their own tattoos of the number 1.
