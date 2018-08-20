Aerosmith Hits MTV VMAs 2018 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance

Aerosmith is in the house at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The rock band – Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler – teamed up for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aerosmith

Aerosmith will be closing out the show with a performance of their song “Walk This Way” tonight, TMZ reports.

Earlier this month, the band announced their Las Vegas residency!

10+ pictures inside of Aerosmith at the MTV VMAs…