Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:38 pm

Aerosmith Hits MTV VMAs 2018 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance

Aerosmith Hits MTV VMAs 2018 Red Carpet Ahead of Performance

Aerosmith is in the house at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The rock band – Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler – teamed up for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Aerosmith will be closing out the show with a performance of their song “Walk This Way” tonight, TMZ reports.

Earlier this month, the band announced their Las Vegas residency!

