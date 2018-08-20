Amandla Stenberg & Girlfriend King Princess Hold Hands En Route to MTV VMAs 2018

Amandla Stenberg holds hands with her girlfriend King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus) while leaving their hotel on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

The 19-year-old actress and the 19-year-old singer were en route to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, where Amandla will be presenting alongside the cast of her movie The Hate U Give.

While they didn’t pose for photos together on the carpet, they were seen arriving together.

King Princess confirmed their relationship last month while referring to Amandla as her girlfriend in an interview with Billboard.

FYI: Amandla is wearing Prada.