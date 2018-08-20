Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:47 pm

Amandla Stenberg & Girlfriend King Princess Hold Hands En Route to MTV VMAs 2018

Amandla Stenberg & Girlfriend King Princess Hold Hands En Route to MTV VMAs 2018

Amandla Stenberg holds hands with her girlfriend King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus) while leaving their hotel on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

The 19-year-old actress and the 19-year-old singer were en route to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, where Amandla will be presenting alongside the cast of her movie The Hate U Give.

While they didn’t pose for photos together on the carpet, they were seen arriving together.

King Princess confirmed their relationship last month while referring to Amandla as her girlfriend in an interview with Billboard.

FYI: Amandla is wearing Prada.
Just Jared on Facebook
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 01
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 02
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 03
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 04
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 05
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 06
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 07
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 08
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 09
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 10
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 11
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 12
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 13
amandla stenberg king princess mtv vmas 2018 14

Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr