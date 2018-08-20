Amber Rose Is a Red Hot Dominatrix at MTV VMAs 2018!

Amber Rose wears a bright red leather outfit while hitting the carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 34-year-old model looked like a dominatrix with her cat ears and a leather whip.

