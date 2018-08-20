Ariana Grande Hosts an All-Female Last Supper for 'God is a Woman' Performance at MTV VMAs 2018! (Video)

Ariana Grande hits the stage for her performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer performed her current single “God is a Woman” from her album Sweetener, which was just released a few days ago.

The performance kicked off with a visual of The Last Supper featuring only women. At the end of the performance, Ari‘s mom Joan and her grandma Nonna came on stage.

