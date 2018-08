Ariana Grande Reveals If She'll Change Her Name After Marrying Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande intends to change her name to Ariana Grande-Davidson when she married her fiance Pete Davidson!

When asked by Ebro Darden of Apple Music Beats 1 if she’d hyphenate her name, she confirmed she would.

She also mused that she’d one day like to go by just “Ariana,” saying, “I feel like I’d eventually just be Ariana. Isn’t that sick? I feel like it’s got a ring to it.”

“I have to keep Grande because of my Grandpa. I think of him with everything I do in it and he was so proud of our name, I should keep it,” she then added.