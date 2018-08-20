Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:59 pm

Backstreet Boys Kick Off MTV VMAs 2018 with Pre-Show Performance - Watch!

The Backstreet Boys are kicking off the biggest night in music!

The band performed at the pre-show ahead of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The guys – Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell – took over the front of Radio City Music Hall to perform one of their new hits “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Later on in the show, the guys hit the stage to present.

Watch the performance below!
