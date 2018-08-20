Backstreet Boys Kick Off MTV VMAs 2018 with Pre-Show Performance - Watch!

The Backstreet Boys are kicking off the biggest night in music!

The band performed at the pre-show ahead of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The guys – Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell – took over the front of Radio City Music Hall to perform one of their new hits “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Later on in the show, the guys hit the stage to present.

Watch the performance below!