Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 1:17 pm

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating (Report)

It looks like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are officially over.

Rumors swirled that the 46-year-old actor and 38-year-old SNL producer had split after Ben had been seen out two times with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22.

“They are still very amicable and have stayed friends,” a source told E! News. “They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.”

Ben and Lindsay were first linked in July of 2017, and they made their first official appearance together in September of 2017.
Credit: GC Images
