Blac Chyna Wears See-Through Pink Chain Outfit to MTV VMAs 2018

Blac Chyna leaves little to the imagination at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 30-year-old model stepped out for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

She showed off her tattoos in a pink chain dress with pink makeup, a pink clutch, bedazzled heels, and an assortment of fierce jewelry.

“Im here New York #VMAs,” she captioned the Instagram Boomerang below the day before.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Blac Chyna at the MTV VMAs…