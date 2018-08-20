Blac Chyna Wears See-Through Pink Chain Outfit to MTV VMAs 2018
Blac Chyna leaves little to the imagination at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!
The 30-year-old model stepped out for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.
She showed off her tattoos in a pink chain dress with pink makeup, a pink clutch, bedazzled heels, and an assortment of fierce jewelry.
“Im here New York #VMAs,” she captioned the Instagram Boomerang below the day before.
