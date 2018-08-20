Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Stun on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are both looking chic!

The 30-year-old The Shallows actress and the 33-year-old Pitch Perfect star both hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Blake will also be presenting during the awards ceremony later in the evening.

FYI: Blake is wearing a Ralph & Russo outfit.