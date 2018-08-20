Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:14 pm

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Stun on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Stun on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are both looking chic!

The 30-year-old The Shallows actress and the 33-year-old Pitch Perfect star both hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake will also be presenting during the awards ceremony later in the evening.

Make sure to tune in for the show at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long.

FYI: Blake is wearing a Ralph & Russo outfit.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 00
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 01
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 02
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 03
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 04
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 05
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 06
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 07
blake lively anna kendrick mtv vmas 2018 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr