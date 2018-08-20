Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 3:14 pm

Blake Lively Steps Out In NYC Ahead of MTV VMAs 2018!

Blake Lively Steps Out In NYC Ahead of MTV VMAs 2018!

Blake Lively is ready for a busy day!

The 30-year-old actress was in good spirits as she was spotted in matching pant and blazer ensemble while making her way through Bryant Park on Monday morning (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake is set to hit the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards tonight as presenter in support of her upcoming film, A Simple Favor.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 MTV VMAs, airing tonight on MTV. The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall at 9 p.m. ET/PT!
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively steps out in nyc ahead of mtv vmas 2018 01
blake lively steps out in nyc ahead of mtv vmas 2018 02
blake lively steps out in nyc ahead of mtv vmas 2018 03
blake lively steps out in nyc ahead of mtv vmas 2018 04
blake lively steps out in nyc ahead of mtv vmas 2018 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr