Blake Lively Steps Out In NYC Ahead of MTV VMAs 2018!

Blake Lively is ready for a busy day!

The 30-year-old actress was in good spirits as she was spotted in matching pant and blazer ensemble while making her way through Bryant Park on Monday morning (August 20) in New York City.

Blake is set to hit the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards tonight as presenter in support of her upcoming film, A Simple Favor.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 MTV VMAs, airing tonight on MTV. The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall at 9 p.m. ET/PT!