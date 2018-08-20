Brendon Urie, G-Eazy, & Bazzi Rock Out at MTV VMAs 2018!

Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:35 pm

Brendon Urie sparkles on the purple carpet as he steps out for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 31-year-old Panic! At the Disco front man looked so cool in a sparkling trench coat over an all black outfit as he stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brendon Urie

Also stepping out for the event was rapper G-Eazy and “Mine” singer Bazzi.

Make sure to watch the VMAs, airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on MTV!

10+ pictures inside of the guys stepping out for the show…
