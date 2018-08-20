BTS Reveal Track Listing for 'Love Yourself: Answer'!
The new BTS album is right around the corner!
Just ahead of the release of the Korean boy band’s forthcoming repackaged album Love Yourself: Answer on Friday (August 24), the troupe unveiled the track listing on Sunday (August 19) on their agency’s social media.
The new album will be split in two parts, and features 25 songs!
New track titles include “Trivia: Just Dance,” “Trivia: Love,” “Trivia: Seesaw,” “I’m Fine,” “IDOL” and “Answer: Love Myself,” plus alternate versions of singles like “DNA,” “Fake Love” and “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).”
The boys will also be kicking off their global Love Yourself World Tour, beginning on August 25 in Seoul.
Check out the full track listing below!
Side A:
1.Euphoria
2. Trivia: Just Dance
3. Serendipity (Full Length Edition)
4. DNA
5. 보조개 (Dimple)
6. Trivia: Love
7. Her
8. Singularity
9. FAKE LOVE
10. 전하지 못한 진심 (The Truth Untold, Feat. Steve Aoki)
11. Trivia: Seesaw
12. Tear
13. Epiphany
14. I’m Fine
15. IDOL
16. Answer: Love Myself
Side B:
17. Magic Shop
18. Best Of Me
19. Airplane
20. 고민보다 Go (Go Go)
21. Anpanman
22. MIC Drop
23. DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix)
24. FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)
25. MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) [Full Length Edition]