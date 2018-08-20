Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:32 pm

Camila Cabello Is Beautiful In Blue At The MTV VMAs 2018!

Camila Cabello looks stunning while stepping out at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 21-year-old nominated singer hit the carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Camila‘s song “Havana” is up for several awards including Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Pop vid and Best Choreography.

She’s also up for Artist of the Year! Congratulations Camila!

Make sure to tune in for the show at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long.

FYI: Camila is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Chopard jewelry.

